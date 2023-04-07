Verizon Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 871,009 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,434% compared to the average daily volume of 56,793 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

