Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Bastiano Sanna Sells 522 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bastiano Sanna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $321.66 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The stock has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.30.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

