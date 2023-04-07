Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives $28.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Veru from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Veru by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,293,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 949,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Veru by 4,643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,610 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veru by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,893,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,847,000 after purchasing an additional 393,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veru by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 119,891 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Veru Price Performance

Veru Company Profile

Shares of VERU stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. Veru has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.22.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

