Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,800 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.14.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

