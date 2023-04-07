Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $157,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock opened at $186.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.39. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $207.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

