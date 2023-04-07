Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New $153,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 46,911 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

