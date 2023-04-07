Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $37.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

