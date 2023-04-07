Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Increased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.0% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $225.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

