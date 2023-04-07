Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Deltec Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 75,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,653,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 42,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.59. The company has a market capitalization of $425.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

