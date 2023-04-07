Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 75,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,653,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 42,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

Visa stock opened at $225.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.84 and its 200-day moving average is $210.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.