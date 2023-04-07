Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

