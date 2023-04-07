Vision Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $452.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.95 and a 200 day moving average of $392.57.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

