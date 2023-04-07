Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $10.31 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.2% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $288.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $292.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

