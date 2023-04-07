Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $170.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.13.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $150.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

