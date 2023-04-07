Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $150.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.03.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

