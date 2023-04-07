Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Wam Alternative Assets’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Wam Alternative Assets Stock Performance
Wam Alternative Assets Company Profile
Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.
