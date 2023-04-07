WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Sunday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from WAM Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

