Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Waste Management worth $34,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Waste Management stock opened at $163.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

