Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $53.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

W has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,062. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Wayfair Trading Down 2.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.05.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.