Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $53.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.14.
W has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,062. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company's stock.
Shares of W opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.05.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.
Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.
