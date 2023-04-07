WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Trading Up 2.5%

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.14 and last traded at $97.14. Approximately 313,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,348,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

