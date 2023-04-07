Wedbush Downgrades Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) to Underperform

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 35.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 6.8 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $100.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.92.

Insider Activity

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,119,192.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,722,717 shares in the company, valued at $479,060,813.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,119,192.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,722,717 shares in the company, valued at $479,060,813.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at $607,950.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,917,123. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.