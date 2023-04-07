Wedbush Upgrades Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) to Outperform

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.77 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at $77,174,252.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $52,319,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,973,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,541,000 after buying an additional 216,194 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

