Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target to $60.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.07. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,666,062.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 46.3% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

