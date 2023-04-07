Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Hovde Group

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) had its price target cut by Hovde Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $30.78 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

