Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

