Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $102,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 326.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 904 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,130 shares of company stock worth $22,363,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $112.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average is $109.04. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $130.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.