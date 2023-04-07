Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 786 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 149.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.45. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on TD. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

