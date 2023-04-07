William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EHC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Encompass Health stock opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth approximately $51,692,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,988,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,264,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,635,000 after buying an additional 445,741 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

