Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.