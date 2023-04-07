Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) were up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.53 and last traded at $70.46. Approximately 925,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,941,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

