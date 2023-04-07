Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $31.13, but opened at $29.50. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 176,131 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,901.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,582,373.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,006,190 shares of company stock valued at $148,692,652 over the last 90 days. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPOF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,522,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,469,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 29.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 394,758 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 912,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,864 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $6,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.