Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,662,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $144,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $133.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

