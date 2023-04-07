YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 650 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.90.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $297.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.39. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

