YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 23,206 Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 530.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 97,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Price Performance

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 9.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $18.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.08 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 34.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

