Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,449 shares of company stock worth $1,490,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $132.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.21. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $133.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

