Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Assurant in a report released on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $11.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AIZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $118.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.78 and a 200-day moving average of $130.20. Assurant has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

