Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Shares of O opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $278,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

