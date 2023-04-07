Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) shares were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 344,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,045,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 47.25% and a negative return on equity of 248.74%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 115,269 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,160,758.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,106,622 shares in the company, valued at $162,193,683.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,328,928.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,928,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,944,217.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 115,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,160,758.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,106,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,193,683.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,593 shares of company stock worth $3,797,452. Company insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

