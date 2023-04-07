Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,347,000 after buying an additional 902,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,868,000 after buying an additional 516,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,245,000 after buying an additional 304,725 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,450,000 after buying an additional 162,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,062,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,630,000 after buying an additional 266,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $29.39 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

