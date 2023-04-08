1,000,000 Shares in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 4.59% of Sizzle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SZZL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sizzle Acquisition by 29.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sizzle Acquisition by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 696,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

SZZL opened at $10.49 on Friday. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

