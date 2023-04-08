10,703 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 350.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

FLO stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

