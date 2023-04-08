1,103 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

ALB opened at $194.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

