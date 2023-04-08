13,790 Shares in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Purchased by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,224,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after acquiring an additional 198,629 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Insider Transactions at Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Further Reading

