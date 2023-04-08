1,586 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.95 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.40. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

