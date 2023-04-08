1,586 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 42.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $129.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 117.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

