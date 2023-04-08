1,603 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IBM opened at $130.50 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.14.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

