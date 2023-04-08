1,788 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,442,000 after buying an additional 700,766 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 640,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 390,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,632,000 after purchasing an additional 187,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $312.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.20. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

