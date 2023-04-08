1,968 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,968 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $106.26 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average is $114.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

