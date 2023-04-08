1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) & CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Critical Review

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) and CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. 1st Source pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CB Financial Services pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 1st Source has increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years and CB Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Source and CB Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Source 31.30% 13.24% 1.48% CB Financial Services 19.55% 9.75% 0.78%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Source 0 1 1 0 2.50 CB Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 1st Source and CB Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

1st Source presently has a consensus price target of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.55%. CB Financial Services has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.90%. Given 1st Source’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 1st Source is more favorable than CB Financial Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of 1st Source shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of 1st Source shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

1st Source has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1st Source and CB Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Source $354.73 million 3.12 $120.51 million $4.85 8.95 CB Financial Services $50.16 million 2.20 $11.25 million $2.18 9.89

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. 1st Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CB Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

1st Source beats CB Financial Services on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing. It also provides trust, investment, agency and custodial services for individual, corporate and not-for-profit clients. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, PA.

