2,272 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $111.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.10. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $124.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

